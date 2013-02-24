Is Seth MacFarlane’s Performance Oscar-Worthy?

The news that Seth MacFarlane was picked to host this year’s Oscars received some skeptical reactions (to put it nicely) at first, but–at least at post time–it seems like the first-time host’s opening monologue went over well. A few reactions from the Twittersphere:
Less everyone else, more Seth MacFarlane
— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) February 25, 2013
RT @piersmorgan: Unbelievably, unacceptably, gob-smackingly, hilariously inappropriate. Keep going… @sethmacfarlane #WeSawYourBoobs
— Nikki Finke (@NikkiFinke) February 25, 2013
@sethmacfarlane Is doing a great job!!!
— Dennis Haskins (@mrbelding) February 25, 2013
Seth looks great @sethmacfarlane you look great bud
— Chelsea Peretti (@ChelseaVPeretti) February 25, 2013
Though later in the show, one of the host’s jokes about eating disorders and women seemed to fall a bit flat …
You’re right, Seth MacFarlane. Women ARE ridiculous yet hilarious objects! #Oscars
— John Moe (@johnmoe) February 25, 2013
It’s not Seth MacFarlane’s fault, guys. It’s just that men aren’t funny.
— Allie M. (@alliemyerz) February 25, 2013
A joke about John Wilkes Booth didn’t go over great either …
WOW. Not too soon, MacFarlane. Just in poor taste. #oscars
— Jace Lacob (@televisionary) February 25, 2013
An assassination joke? Yikes.
— Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 25, 2013
Also of note on Twitter, the Academy’s official Twitter account made a surprising mention about Seth MacFarlane’s joke about cleavage.*
If #WeSawYourBoobs isn’t trending in 5 minutes, then Twitter is probably broken. #Oscars
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2013
[Picture courtesy of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences]
(*An earlier version of the post incorrectly identified what the Academy was referencing.)