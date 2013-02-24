advertisement
Is Seth MacFarlane’s Performance Oscar-Worthy?

He seemed to be doing great until making a joke about eating disorders.

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

The news that Seth MacFarlane was picked to host this year’s Oscars received some skeptical reactions (to put it nicely) at first, but–at least at post time–it seems like the first-time host’s opening monologue went over well. A few reactions from the Twittersphere:

Though later in the show, one of the host’s jokes about eating disorders and women seemed to fall a bit flat …

A joke about John Wilkes Booth didn’t go over great either …

Also of note on Twitter, the Academy’s official Twitter account made a surprising mention about Seth MacFarlane’s joke about cleavage.*

What did you think of MacFarlane? Tell us in the comments.

[Picture courtesy of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences]

(*An earlier version of the post incorrectly identified what the Academy was referencing.)

