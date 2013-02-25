Are You a Leader or a Manager?

What’s the difference between a leader and manager? Maybe you always thought the words were synonymous. But there is a huge difference between the two and if you have direct reports, you have to perform both roles. I challenge you to lead first and manage second.

The role of manager requires that you get your hands dirty in the details. Managers are good at logistics. They like unraveling the complexity of tactical challenges. If you put your role as a manager first, you probably spend your days answering questions, solving problems and responding to emergencies – embroiled in the day-to-day details instead of focusing on the big picture. Organizations rely on the roll-up-your-sleeves approach of a manager. But leading people requires that you must spend your time on the big picture rather than the details so that your direct reports can stay focused on the ultimate goals your team is chartered to accomplish.

Leaders should inspire and empower their employees, enabling them to solve problems independently and accept higher levels of personal accountability. True leaders call employees up to greatness by investing in (and insisting on) their growth and development.

Principle 1: Resist the urge to add more value. When an employee approaches you with a question or a problem, avoid jumping right in to provide an answer. In the long term, encouraging greater autonomy will pay off. You’ll have a team of empowered employees who don’t need your help to complete their daily tasks.

Principle 2: Coach the person in front of you. Ever had an employee come to you with complaints about another employee? Instead of commiserating and colluding with him (or worst yet acting on his complaint), help the employee redirect his energy from the blame game to something more productive and creative like what they can do to help.

Principle 3: Work on confidence first, and competence will follow. Empower your employees and build their confidence by asking probing questions that help them arrive at their own answers. Over time, this type of coaching helps to elevate thinking and they will rely less on you for guidance. They are likely closer to the situation and have the correct answer inside them. David Rock’s book Quiet Leadership provides an excellent approach if mine doesn’t resonate with you.

Principle 4: Forget logistics and focus instead on hearts and minds. As a leader, your role is to present a compelling vision, think strategically about the future and gain buy-in from influencers and employees throughout the organization. Leave the logistics to others. Learn to trust that others can handle the details.