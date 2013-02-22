Pope Benedict XVI To Close Twitter Account When He Steps Down

Followers of Pope Benedict XVI will have to bid #goodbye to his popular Twitter account when he leaves his position at top of the Catholic Church later this month, the ANSA news agency reported Friday. With his Twitter account, which launched in December, the Pope sent messages to his more than 2.5 million followers in eight different languages. It is not immediately clear if the next Pope will open a new account.
The conclave of Cardinals, many of whom have their own popular Twitter and Facebook accounts, will meet in mid-March to pick a new Pope. Pope Benedict XVI announced he was stepping down earlier this month.