Why “Hire Slow, Fire Fast” Is A Better Idea Than You Think

I remember the first time I ever had to fire someone. She was a 55-year-old radio salesperson. I was a brand-new manager, and my boss was on maternity leave, and had asked that I let her go, as she wasn’t making her quota. I was terrified, and delivered the good old “this is actually better for you in the long run” speech. Afterwards, I felt a combination of relief and nausea, and I called my business mentor, who told me–“If firing people ever feels to easy, get the heck out of the business. You’ve been doing it too long.” I think that’s true no matter how necessary the fire is–it sucks to let people go.

Of course, in the long run, firing people who aren’t working out, and doing it quickly before the problems escalate, is the best thing for the company and for the person. And I’m sure that even Boyce would agree that when you have time, conducting a more extensive, elongated interview process might result in finding better talent. But what happens when you’re a startup, and you are living on borrowed time, and you are so strapped for resources that you will fail if you don’t have warm bodies there doing the work?

You STILL hire slow.

My husband Dave and I started our company Likeable Media in 2007. We did it with no outside funding; we were just two dopes with an idea that businesses needed some help understanding the impact that social media could have on their organizations. We started to grow–and grow fast. So fast, in fact, that we couldn’t staff the clients that we had. We started bringing people in the door. If you had ever tweeted in your life, you were a great candidate to work at Likeable Media. Have a Facebook account? Come on board. Can you guess what happened?

There was a bloodbath. A bloodbath of firings, lost clients, and the morale of the people who were still at the company just plummeted. This was four years ago, and I still remember it like it was yesterday. We were lucky to make it out of those times alive, and we learned a lot in the process. And so, while I understand the resistance for startups to “hire slow, fire fast,” I urge you to think twice before bringing in the mailman to code your next IPhone app. Here are some things that I learned while growing Likeable Media that I hope other startups find useful.

1. Your business partners have the most skin in the game. Make sure they don’t mind getting dirty. Most people don’t start a startup entirely on their own. Usually, there are 2-3 partners involved. When you are choosing your partners–which is usually before you do ANYTHING else–make sure the skill sets are varied enough that you can cover the main core components of your business via your partners. Two tech guys who can’t sell or market need another partner. Two marketers who are slick salespeople but don’t make their own product need a developer. Choose your partners wisely and you will struggle less in hiring. Remember, partners are in this WAY more than any employee will ever be, and they’ll step up when they need to.