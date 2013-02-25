What Your Email Says About Your Brand

It’s something you take for granted, something seemingly trivial, even mundane. When executed thoughtfully, however, it makes a splash. It says, “This guy is sharp–I want to work with him!”

What is this opportunity, obvious but overlooked? It’s the bookends of your emails: your address and signature block–often, the first and last thing your recipients will see. For better or worse, your email bookends are powerful purveyors of your brand. What are yours conveying about you?

Your Email Address

Consider just the address. As the Oatmeal has observed, the domain you choose is like a Rorschach test, betraying your sophistication, or lack thereof. A few examples:

Bad:

Until recently, my accountant went by the moniker “taxplaya at hotmail.com.” In retrospect, it’s easy to see why no one I referred to him ended up as a client: His email address was telling the world, “I can’t be taken seriously.” (While each address here derives from a real one, I’ve tweaked each one to spare the owner embarrassment and spam.)

Similarly, when I needed a reference and the HR woman couldn’t get a former colleague on the phone, I was asked if my contact had an email address. He did–but “bigbadbobby at gmail.com” doesn’t exactly scream credibility. I politely told the woman I’d contact Bobby directly and ask him to call her.

Years after savvy netizens had moved from an email address issued by their Internet service provider (ISP) to a free service like Gmail, Hotmail, or Yahoo, a colleague still clung to his @verizon.net inbox. By sticking with a provider favored (by default) by digital rubes, Rachel was announcing to the world, “I talk the talk, but I don’t walk the walk.”

Don’t be Rachel the Rube. Your digital footprint is your calling card. If you’re still employing an email address you got in 1996, bite the bullet and switch to your own domain.

Good: