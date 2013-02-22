Facebook’s Page Insights Have Been Misreported For Months

Facebook acknowledged in a blog post published Friday that its Page Insights had been broken recently, causing administrators to wonder why their news feed posts or pages hadn’t received as many impressions. The glitch, according to the blog, caused the number of interactions for pages and posts to be underreported. The problem should be fixed by Monday.

“The actual impact of the bugs will vary from Page to Page and day to day based on a number of factors such as when and how frequently you post,” the company said in the post. “To see the overall impact, if any, on your individual Pages, we recommend looking at your organic, paid and viral reach and impressions for your Page and for your posts over the next few weeks, starting on Monday, February 25. Because these bugs impacted our logging systems we won’t be able to backfill Page Insights with historical data.”