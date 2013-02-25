The Perfect Hire Starts With The Perfect Job Posting

Hiring may be one of the biggest challenges facing any company, but it’s often considered a secondary task, taking a backseat to more “pressing” matters like a new product launch or client acquisition. However, your team is your company’s greatest investment and no decision has a bigger impact on your business’ future than whom you hire.

While many job ads are hastily sketched out with little forethought, these descriptions can be one of the most important tools to finding the best people for the job. Paying careful attention to your ad ensures your team understands the role you’re trying to fill, as well as broadcasts your needs to the world. After all, you’re not going to attract the right people if you haven’t defined what “right” means for you.

This doesn’t mean that putting together a job requisition needs to involve all the blood, sweat, and tears of writing the next great novel. Here are five tips to help you through the process:

1. Don’t Re-Invent The Wheel

Since it’s easier to start from something than nothing, go through any previous requisitions that you or any other hiring managers in the company have written before. If an ad has worked well for you in the past, it may need only a few minor tweaks. If nothing else, you have a starting point.

2. Define The Role

Research the requirements of the role by soliciting input from those who are working in a similar position as well as those who will be interacting with the new staff member on a regular basis. What are the must-have skills and traits, and what are the nice-to-haves? It’s important to be realistic about your requisition’s requirements. If your list is too diverse, you might be trying to fill an impossible role. In addition, be clear about the level of experience required for the job. Advertising for the wrong skill level sets your candidates up for failure and creates unnecessary tension in the company culture.

3. Writing The Req

Just as you’re looking for that great candidate, they’re looking for that great opportunity. A standout job title will start your requisition off with a bang. If this is a role you’ll be recruiting for regularly, consider running some A/B testing on different titles, so you know which ones are the most effective.

4. Focus On Culture Fit

Finding the right employee entails more than skill-sets and experience. While you’re naturally looking for a top-notch customer service agent, you also want to find people who fit well within your company culture. Inject the vibe of your organization into your job and company descriptions. Be sure to stress the work environment, company values, learning opportunities, and any other details that will accurately represent what your company is all about.