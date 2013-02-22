See The Billboard That Produces Water

A billboard in Lima, Peru is doing more than just acting as a place to broadcast a message: its become a source of drinkable water for the city , which is on a desert . As reported on PSFK.com , the billboard, created by ad agency Mayo DraftCFB in conjunction with the University of Engineering and Technology.

Peru’s atmosphere has 98% humidity so generators in the billboard work to capture the humidity and filter it, turning it into potable drinking water which is stored in tanks at the bottom of the billboard. In the three months since its gone up, the billboard has produce more than 9000 liters of drinking water.