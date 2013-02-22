Are Social Networks Stunting Your IRL Communication Skills?

Over at Mashable , journalist/author/instructor Julie Halpert recounts a strange teaching experience: After she marked up a pupil’s paper, said student sent a sneering email about why she deserved a higher grade and, what’s more, scolded her instructor for “scattered and inconsistent edits.”

Halpert, the cool-headed prof, asked that they meet to hash out how the “B” came to be–and give the student a chance to practice professional communication–but the she declined the invitation, saying that she didn’t want to waste her time. And then she was “perfectly pleasant” the next time they met in class.

“I doubt she would have had the nerve to articulate such hostility in a face-to-face meeting,” Halpert writes. In Halpert’s assessment, her acerbic, mercurial student is representative of a generation raised on screen-based communication, one “who inevitably will find themselves shortchanged” by it.

Halpert alludes (but doesn’t directly refer to) data from the Pew Research Center, which found that 95% of all teens are online, 63% text as their primary communcation, and 20% won’t talk on a land line (what’s that?).

Elizabeth K. Englander, a Bridgewater State University psychology professor, tells Halpert that electronic communication lacks the subtleties of body language and tone of voice that are crucial to understanding another’s feelings (unless you type like thiiiis or tweet like thaaaat).

And then there’s the workplace implications. An adolescent psychologist, one Neil Bernstein, says that younger people tweet and text while in the office, bringing their personal lives into professional settings–but what if they’re community managers? Or anywhere in the media? Or tech?

Still, not everyone’s down on the kids and their interconnectivity: Family Online Safety Institute project manager Nancy Gifford argues that “teens’ experiences reflect today’s real world,” one replete with videoconferencing, webinars, and other e-portmanteaus. Such skills will help them keep pace with the changing workforce, she says–one that is increasingly distributed and mediated, regardless of age.