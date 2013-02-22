10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: iWatch, Death Of Hotmail, And More



1. Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Yuri Milner Create $33 Million Breakthrough Prize For Medical Research

Fast Company

The Zuck and company are incentivizing the good fight.

2. Microsoft’s Hotmail To Be Killed By Early Summer, Replaced By Outlook

Fast Company

Step aside Hotmail, there’s a new Outlook in town. Seriously though, the new Outlook looks pretty great. Gmail may finally have some competition on its hands.

3. “You Had One Job!!” See The Hilarious Side Of Workplace Incompetence

Co.Create

Check out some of the best work blunders. Glad I don’t work with any of these people.



6. Is This What Urban Buildings Will Look Like In 2050?

Co.Exist

I doubt the buildings of the future will actually look like this, but it’s a fascinating concept to construct an enclosed ecosystem in one structure.

7. Infographic: The Average Income For Every Neighborhood In America

Co.Design

The money map of the United States.