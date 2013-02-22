After Selling To Google, Founders Buy DailyDeal Back

In what seems a very unusual move, the founders of DailyDeal are buying back their company from Google after selling it to the search company just a year and a half ago. DailyDeal is a coupon promotional site much like Groupon, and was founded in Germany only four years ago. Google is said to have paid $114 million for the firm, but was reportedly getting ready to shut down the company down. TheNextWeb.com reports Fabian and Ferry Heilemann stepped in to buy DailyDeal back and prevent the employees from losing their jobs–they’ve also stated that they’ll continue to grow the business.