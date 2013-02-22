How Your Brain Can Predict Blockbusters

According to the Innerscope Research study, if a film’s trailer fails to reach a specific emotional engagement threshold (65), it will very likely generate less than $10 million in revenue on opening weekend; a movie whose trailer exceeds a certain level (80) will very likely earn more than $20 million the first weekend.

Some big Hollywood studios such as Fox and Paramount have been experimenting with neuroscientific research in order to gain a reliable, direct, real-time read of moviegoers’ (non-conscious) brain and emotional responses to movie stimuli such as trailers. For competitive reasons, most studios won’t talk about their research tricks of the trade, especially when it comes to use of fledgling neuroscience methods (predictably none of the studios behind 2013 Best Picture nominations would comment for this story). But filmmakers such as Daniel Myrick, co-writer and director of the $248 million-grossing, $600,000 budgeted Blair Witch Project, says neuroscience and the Innerscope study can be useful for filmmakers and studios. Stephen Susco, who made the $187 million picture The Grudge, says this research is a useful tool, too. And even Morgan Spurlock, the Oscar-nominated documentarian famous for needling the advertising and marketing industry, says he gets why studios would look to neuromarketing studies.

Carl Marci, CEO of Innerscope tells Fast Company, “The study’s real value to the film industry is in putting this new method to work. Biometrics can be used to evaluate trailer creative up to eight weeks prior to movie launch–enough time to rework the trailer creative based on high and low points in the target audience’s emotional experience, put the promotion back into market, and improve the ultimate performance on opening weekend.”

The study’s findings were gleaned from Innerscope’s proprietary biometrics database, “the largest of its kind in the world” including over 20,000 people, Marci says. Innerscope showed 40 discrete movie trailers to more than 1,000 respondents from 2010 to 2012. The trailers were part of “masking content” to subjects, who were reacting to other stimuli such as ads, websites, videos, etc. for Innerscope clients. They were wearing “biometric belts” that captured their “emotional engagement” (attention to what emotionally moves them) by sensing related skin sweat, heart rate, breathing, and motion responses. Biometric information was integrated with data from eye tracking that measures visual attention. Each trailer was shown about six to eight weeks prior to the film’s release. Later, Innerscope looked at publicly available data and, voila, found strong correlations between movie trailer emotional engagement and box office. (Innerscope will not release the study report publicly but has agreed to share it with Fast Company for this story.)

Marci says the findings are particularly important and useful given the expanding ways moviegoers consume trailers across an array of electronic media. Much of Innerscope’s work today is in media and entertainment and focuses on understanding how TV, advertising, content, the web, and social media impact one another. Its biometrics clients include: Turner’s Conan O’Brien; Fox Television’s Glee; Warner Brothers’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show; NBC’s Heroes; and Time Warner’s CNN (Super Bowl 2013 Ads Analysis).



