Facebook Pulls Access to NBC Website, Saying It’s Infected

In other Facebook news, the firm has announced that Instagram will not be available as a BlackBerry app. The original executive phone last week underwent a massive relaunch—meet BB10–to try and claw back some of the ground that the iPhone and other smartphones have taken off it in the past few years. The word from Instagram, however, is “no (native) Instagram for BB10 for now,” with the source adding that it would probably never happen. Facebook’s interest in Google Glass, however, is red hot, claimed Forbes yesterday, and with Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropic partnering with Sergey Brin for the Breakthrough Awards, we are, so to speak, beginning to see the partners Zuck wants to take to the prom.