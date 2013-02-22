North Korea Opens The Door To Mobile Internet–For Foreigners

Mobile Internet is coming to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The news was announced this morning, but with one large caveat: The service, courtesy of local provider Koryolink, will only be available to foreigners. So, visitors such as Eric Schmidt, who undertook a three-day visit last month, will be able to do as they do in their own countries, only slower. The rogue state, which has been busy sending rockets up into space while exploding nuclear devices below ground, to the unease of the rest of the world, already has one famous smartphone user: its leader, Kim Jong Un.