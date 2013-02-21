Google’s Chromebook Pixel Hits The Market

It appears the Google Chromebook Pixel has officially arrived. Weeks after a weird video leaked that began ramping up the rumors about the touchscreen laptop, the high-end Google laptop was debuted Thursday at a press event in San Francisco.

The Chromebook has the highest pixel density of any laptop screen today (239 pixels per inch) and weighs 3.3 pounds. The Pixel is available for purchase starting today on Google Play for $1,299 ($1,449 for the LTE version) in the U.S. and U.K. and will be available on Best Buy starting next week.

In a statement on the company’s blog, Linus Upson, Google’s vice president of engineering, called the computer “one of the most exciting times in the history of personal computing, thanks to a rapid pace of change, innovation and consumer adoption of devices.”

“Our goal is to continue to push the experience forward for everyone, working with the entire ecosystem to build the next generation of Chrome OS devices,” he added. “We hope you enjoy what’s next.”

