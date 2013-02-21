McAfee Finds Security Threats Increased In Mobile Devices By 440%

The number of threats on the internet are growing at an alarming rate, a report from McAfee Labs released today found. According to the company’s research, the amount unique password-stealing Trojans grew 72% in the company’s fourth quarter. The company also found that most phishing attacks still target financial institutions, but are spreading their wings to target other sectors like online auctions and gambling.
Among the report’s other findings:
- The number of electronically-signed malware samples doubled in the last quarter.
- The number of Master Boot Record-related malware climbed 27 percent to reach an all-time quarterly high.
- Threats are going more mobile as well: The number of mobile malware samples discovered by McAfee Labs in 2012 was 44 times the number found in 2011.
- The number of new ransomware samples (the types of attacks that hold a victim’s computer hostage) have slightly declined but are still at a high level.
- Operation High Roller, which targets high-value corporate accounts has spread to more countries including Singapore.
[Photo by Flickr user Majiscup – The Papercup & Sleeve]