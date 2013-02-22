Is Working For Free Ever A Good Idea?

“If you’re busy doing free work because it’s a good way to hide from the difficult job of getting paid for your work,” Seth Godin exhorts , “stop.”

A guru of self improvement, career management, and all points in between, Godin outlines the decision-making between working for free and holding out to get paid–important food for thought in a user-generated economy.

But first, we need to define terms.

“Work is what you do as a professional, when you make a promise that involves rigor and labor (physical and emotional) and risk,” he says, noting the requirements of showing up on time and creating value on demand. In this way, cooking for your friends isn’t work, he says; being a sous chef on a Saturday night most certainly is.

Still, the boundaries get blurry. Lots of websites (including this one) publish unpaid, user-generated content, a la the Huffington Post. Similarly, you won’t get paid to talk to Terri Gross on NPR, but that can still qualify as valuable work, so long you can “turn that platform into positive change, into increased trust, into something that moves you forward.”

To illustrate this, Godin reflects on his own career as a speaker: going gratis for a TED Talk fit because of the quality of the audience, while SXSW didn’t make sense, what with the Austin festival’s overtaxed attention spans.

As Godin describes, the Should I do this for free? decision hinges on a threshold of accomplishment. If you’re up-and-coming, do the gig and build your audience. If you have the audience, abstain–and save yourself the trouble.