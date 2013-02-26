MIT’s New Self-Assembly Lab Is Building A Paradigm Shift To 4-D Manufacturing

Sitting on a table in Skylar Tibbits ’s lab, at MIT’s new Center for International Design , is a 200-gallon-fish tank–it’s large enough to hold one of Damien Hirst’s pickled sharks . If Tibbits’s experiment goes according to plan, within the next few weeks, it will be the scene of a sort of fractal monster movie. A 50-foot-long strand of coded mystery material will be dumped into the water-filled tank, and transform–without benefit of human hands!–into a sweet little 8-inch square Hilbert curve .

Skylar Tibbits, a 2011 TED fellow , is presenting his project at this year’s TED conference . He previewed his work for Fast Company last week in his new lab, which is filled with art installations that hint at the epiphany that led to his obsession with self-assembly.

How long will it take? Nobody knows.

“It will probably depend on how hot the water is, or if I add a little salt,” jokes Tibbits, the 28-year-old wunderkind architect-designer-computer scientist behind what may be the next wave in manufacturing: 4-D printing.

The concept of self-assembly isn’t new: It has been used at nanoscale for years. But Tibbits is an architect. Sure, folding proteins is cool, he thought, but imagine if you could use this technology to build bridges and buildings–or even just pipes? Now, that would be a totally different dimension of cool. “I thought, ‘If you can’t see it, why do it?'” he says. “I wanted to go larger scale.”





On the wall is a large aluminum and polyethylene structure called a Voltadom, bent into curves that mimic a vaulted ceiling. Along the edge of each piece is a series of tiny bolts, holding the whole thing together. It’s a tiny section of a larger, 30-foot long, artwork that Tibbits constructed for MIT’s 150th anniversary in 2011. The structure required somewhere north of 5,000 bolts. It took Tibbits and his team of worker bees nearly a month to assemble the object the Olde School way, that is, piece by piece, by hand.

Sometime during that long, tedious project, Tibbits experienced what any manual laborer invariably thinks: There must be a better way.

But Tibbits is no ordinary grunt. His bio extends from being one of Zaha Hadid’s hive of young architectural renegades to being the co-teacher of the architectural section of MIT professor Neil Gershenfeld’s popular “How to Make (Almost) Anything” class. So he was in a unique position to figure out how to make something make itself.