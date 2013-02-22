Paul Graham And Buster Benson On Why Slogging And Schlepping Are Key Startup Values

If you’ve ever let a crosstown friendship wither because of the travel involved, you may have fallen victim to schlep paralysis. And whether you’re speaking Yiddish or not, you’re talking long, hard work.

The schlep, also known as a slog, is as crucial as it is unsavory, if you listen to Twitter software engineer Buster Benson or Y Combinator founder Paul Graham. Each recently spelled out why you need to learn to love to toil.

Writing on his always-interesting SVBTLE blog, Benson says there are different modes of work:

Introspection: Finding yourself. Exploration: Finding everything else. Goal-making: Based on values found during introspection. Strategy-making: Hypotheses about how to achieve your goals. Experimentation: Trying things, playing, iterating. Finding fit: Person/universe fit. Slogging: Executing. Doing the work.

Each draws on different moods, states of mind, and brainwaves, Benson says, and we tend to excel at some and suck at others.

These processes don’t happen sequentially; they’re simultaneous. If your workflow is a startup, its organization is flat: Each mode is strongest when the others are strongest, and neglecting one hurts the others.

And it’s the slog that’s getting things done.

“The first six modes are inputs,” he writes. “The last mode is the only true output.”