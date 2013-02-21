Google Glass: Warby Parker In The Frame To Help With Design

The report claims that the search engine giant is talking to Warby Parker, the online glasses store with a heart, led by David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal, in an attempt to make its glasses look like something you’d want to wear out without making people point, scream, faint (optional) and shriek, “Cyborg, Incoming!” when they see you. Neither firm, of course, would comment on the claim, which emanated from “two people briefed on the negotiations.” The current model is glassless, but there is an idea to fit them with either tinted or prescription lenses. There is still no clue as to when Google Glass will be available, but the firm yesterday ratcheted up the excitement another notch with this, the If I Had Glass project. Consider yourself cool, curious, creative, and a U.S. resident over 18? Should Google feel the same about you, then you could become an Explorer (nothing so mundane as testing, eh?) for the project.

Project Glass, the brainchild of Sergey Brin, is probably the best-known of all the upcoming forays into wearable tech–and, perhaps, the concept that is closest to fruition. Earlier this month, it was reported that the F.C.C. has been giving the glasses the once-over, and it has been seen out in the wild at New York Fashion Week last September, at DVF’s runway show (she later released a short film, DVF Through Glass, about the specs). But snapping at its heels could be the iWatch, Apple’s wearable gadget which, according to a report last week, has 100 product designers seeing to its every whim.

So, which wearable tech item would you rather be seen in? An iOS watch, or Android spectacles? Answers in the comments, please.

[Image by Flickr user jurvetson]