Hospital Live-Tweets C-Section Birth

Today in strange things that people shared on Twitter : A hospital in Houston tweeted a C-Section birth , including photos and videos, to its more than 14,000 followers. It’s not the first time that the hospital has tweeted during an operation — last year the hospital tweeted out pictures and information during a brain surgery.

What do you think? A great use of social media for educational purposes? Or way T.M.I.? Let us know in the comments.

It got a little graphic on the hospital’s Twitter feed, so below is a Storified version of some of the less-graphic tweets.