House To Consider Bill That Would Establish Mobile Apps Competition

The House of Representatives is expected to hear a resolution to launch a technology competition for students, which would initially encourage them to develop apps for smartphones and tablets, according to The Hill’s Pete Kasperowicz.

The resolution, which is reportedly being brought to the floor for consideration next week, is sponsored by Rep. Candice Miller (R-Mich.) and would have contestants from each congressional district to compete in fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. “The support which students will gain through Congressional recognition of their work on STEM-related projects will encourage them to pursue career paths in STEM studies and research,” the resolution read (you can see the whole thing here.)

Details on the competition were scarce in the resolution, but it does say it will be held each year.

