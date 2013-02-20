Twitter Launches An API For Advertisers

Twitter has opened up its Ads API to advertisers in an attempt to serve users “better” ads, not more of them. For Twitter, that means showing users more relevant content coming from the Promoted Accounts and Promoted Tweets products the company sells to advertisers .

“Our system rewards marketers for being good, not for being loud. And this approach encourages ads that are engaging, relevant and useful,” Twitter posted to its advertising blog today.

Twitter says it will gradually open up the API to a limited pool of clients by application–Adobe, HootSuite, Salesforce, SHIFT, and TBG Digital have all been testing it since last month.

[Image: Flickr user mkhmarketing]