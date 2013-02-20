New Enterprise Anti-Zero Day Software Launches

Trusteer , a security firm best known for creating anti-keylogging and anti-malware software add-ons for business banking customers, is launching a new enterprise application designed to prevent data theft through zero-day exploits . The new software, Apex , is run on in-office desktop computers.

“Advanced malware protection continues to be a losing battle for enterprise organizations because malware is constantly evolving to evade detection and security controls require constant care that enterprises can’t afford,” said Trusteer CEO Mickey Boodaei in a press release.

The company’s flagship product, Rapport, is run as a separate client application by business customers at Bank of America, PNC, Santander, and other large banks. While its use is widespread, it has been criticized for slowing computer performance.

[Image: Flickr user Solarbotics]