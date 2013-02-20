Sales For Microsoft Surface Lag In China

The long lines for Microsoft ‘s Surface on its first day on sale in China may have been false hope for the company over Surface’s popularity in that country. As reported by Computerland.com , sales for the tablet have lagged since its initial launch with shipments falling to 30,000 in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Microsoft shipped 900,000 of its new tablets in the fourth quarter, but its 3% sales figure in China is disappointing. The company, as the Next Web points out, pushed the product in that country by timing its opening of that country’s online store with the presale of the device.

Earlier this year, Fast Company had some advice for Microsoft on ways to compete better in 2013. You can read that here.

