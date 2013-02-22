It Was A Wonderful Life: How Banks Can Revive Their Reputations

Here in 2013, conjuring the ghosts of It’s a Wonderful Life likely strikes most in the financial services industry as the height of naivety. But I do it for two reasons. First, it reminds us that there was indeed a time when banks were trusted, respected, and a part of the fabric of our communities. As a child, I knew my father’s bankers. They were there to help. That was a time when they were seen as true enablers of the American Dream; and when a screenplay about consumers coming to a distressed banker’s aid wouldn’t be laughed out of Hollywood. The movie is a testament to what banks once were and what they can be again.

Second, it brings us to a second film, The Perfect Storm, which is what the banks find themselves in today. New sources of competition, lagging innovation, and new regulatory and reputational challenges are converging to bring about a sweeping sea change. Banks will either adapt, survive, and regain public trust, or be swept up by the tempest that is transforming the financial services industry faster than those within it realize.

Consider first that bank lending is down and non-bank lending is up as outsiders seek to fill the demand left by shuttered institutions–institutions that, importantly, are not coming back. Consider also that crowd-funding is poised take off when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issues the long awaited rules that will govern the practice. At the same time, next generation banks are emerging in the form of companies such as Walmart, Facebook, and others that are leveraging technology to test the waters of consumer finance.

Imagine if walking into the Apple store was like walking into a bank.

Second, there is the banking service experience, which is opening competitors’ window of opportunity. It maintains the relics of George Bailey’s day, but none of the charm. Imagine if walking into the Apple store was like walking into a bank. Rather than being greeted by a problem solver at the door, you would be asked to sign in and wait for the next available representative sitting behind three inches of bulletproof glass. Common questions and service requests would not be handled on-site. Instead, you would be directed to online and mobile banking venues that routinely force consumers to fend for themselves. If you were lucky enough to get answers, they would come with a fee. You would be seen not as a consumer, but as a revenue stream. In the end, Apple would be completely fungible with any other technology store.

Add the larger reputational issues that are compounding consumers’ anger and frustration, and the storm clouds really begin to churn. Libor settlements are raining down like manhole covers. The media is still conducting its financial crisis postmortems and wondering why the SEC and DOJ failed to claim any high-profile scalps. Embarrassing employee emails demonstrate a callousness and ruthlessness that not even guardian angel Clarence Odbody could reform. All of this is reinforcing the notion–correct or otherwise–that there is nary a financial transaction in which consumers aren’t left holding the bag.

Perhaps most troubling is the fact that the numbers support the divorce between consumers–once the industry’s evangelists–and their own banks. The banks’ Financial Trust Index remained stagnant at 28 percent for December 2012. In other words, three out of four Americans don’t trust their financial institutions. That’s a far cry from the days when public confidence sat at 75 percent–a figure that stood for more than three decades after Clarence got his wings. More specifically, Ernst & Young’s Global Consumer Banking Survey 2012 finds that the number of consumers planning to change banks grew 5 percent last year; that customers with only one bank (also known as brand loyalty) fell 10 percent last year; and that customers with three or more banks are up 11 percent from 2011. No wonder not a single bank showed up on a recent Harris Interactive survey asking consumers which U.S. companies maintain the strongest reputations.