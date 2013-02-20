An Emoji Translation Of “Moby Dick” Is Now Part Of The Library Of Congress Catalog

The Library of Congress Tuesday inducted a new version of the classic tome Moby Dick into its archives. The twist? This version is written entirely in emoji, or Japanese emoticons .

Emoji Dick began in 2009 as a Kickstarter project by creator Fred Benenson (a Kickstarter employee himself). Benenson took to Amazon‘s Mechanical Turk to crowdsource a translation of the Herman Melville epic, which is upwards of 212,000 words.

Emoji Dick is now the first book penned in emoji to reside in the Library of Congress catalog.





[Image: Flickr user cimere]