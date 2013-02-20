International Space Station Astronauts To Hang Out In Google+ Hangout

Three of the ISS ‘s astronauts will be taking part in a G+ Hangout at the end of the week .

Chris Hadfield, Kevin Ford and Tom Marshburn will be hanging about, as you do when you’re floating in zero G, for one hour, from 10.30am EST this Friday, 22 February.

Their spot makes last week’s stellar occupants of the Hangout, President Obama and Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, look positively pedestrian. This adds even more to NASA’s social media strategy, which is currently vibrating at about warp factor ten. Earlier this week, Chris Hadfield‘s AMA on Reddit was conducted from many miles *gesticulates wildly and vaguely* up there.

[Image by Flickr user wiredforlego]