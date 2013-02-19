advertisement
What Happens When A Famous Restaurant Doesn’t Buy Its Domain Name

See the latest Internet joke in what has been a prank-filled day.
By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

On a day when Jeep’s Twitter feed was hacked and MTV’s was fake-hacked, a New York-based programmer became an instant Internet sensation on Tuesday after he pulled a prank of his own on his recently purchased Internet domain name: http://guysamericankitchenandbar.com. The website has the same name as the famous TV chef Guy Fieri’s New York restaurant.

The fake menu includes items like “Football: The Meal,” which is described as “Warm broke in hamburgers, served in a clear plastic bag enclosed in a larger, black trash bag.” Fieri’s restaurant became a mainstream meme after it was slammed by a New York Times’ restaurant critic, sparking nationwide debate about the Times Square joint.

