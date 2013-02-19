Richard Branson Joins Bill Gates And Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge

Richard Branson led the list of the first billionaires outside the United States to join Warren Buffett and Bill Gates’s campaign to give away at least half of their wealth to philanthropy, the campaign announced on Tuesday. Branson, according to Bloomberg News, joined Russian nickel and media mogul Vladimir Potanin and 103 other families from nine other countries.
“The Giving Pledge brings people together to exchange ideas about how to be as effective as possible and smarter in our giving.” said Bill Gates, pledge co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in an official statement. “There are amazing examples of giving happening around the world — and not just among the wealthy — that we can learn from, and I am excited about the conversations and ideas that will happen thanks to this impressive group of international philanthropists. In many cases, their perspectives on giving will be informed by living much closer to the areas of greatest need.”
[Photo by Flickr user CynthiaSmoot]