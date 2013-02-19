Richard Branson Joins Bill Gates And Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge

“The Giving Pledge brings people together to exchange ideas about how to be as effective as possible and smarter in our giving.” said Bill Gates, pledge co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in an official statement. “There are amazing examples of giving happening around the world — and not just among the wealthy — that we can learn from, and I am excited about the conversations and ideas that will happen thanks to this impressive group of international philanthropists. In many cases, their perspectives on giving will be informed by living much closer to the areas of greatest need.”

[Photo by Flickr user CynthiaSmoot]