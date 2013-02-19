U.S. Postal Service’s Next Delivery: A Fashion Line

The cash-strapped United States Postal Service is taking a foray into fashion with its own line of apparel and accessories under the brand name, “Rain Heat & Snow,” it announced this week.

“This agreement will put the Postal Service on the cutting edge of functional fashion,” said Postal Service Corporate Licensing Manager Steven Mills in an official statement. “The main focus will be to produce Rain Heat & Snow apparel and accessories using technology to create ‘smart apparel’ — also known as wearable electronics.”

The new line is inspired, according to the USPS, by its “unofficial motto”: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” The actual apparel will be made by The Wahconah Group with hopes to sell the line in department and specialty stores.

[Image: Flickr user Pacdog]