How Bossing People Around Backfires

Ever notice how when someone tells you what to do you feel less like doing it? There’s an actual term for the feeling of bossiness resentment: psychological reactance, a phenomena common to toddlers, teenagers, and other people who don’t like to be told what to do.

If you have ever been a child, you may be familiar with the process: 2-year-olds told not to play with a toy find it more exciting, and warning labels can have a perverse affect (remember when R movies sounded so cool and mysterious?). As well, the affect can be found in consumer behavior: a Florida ban on phosphate-laden detergent caused an upsurge in purchases, though phosphates had no effect on cleaning effectiveness. People wanted what was taken from them.

When reactance–which research suggests is more prevalent in older and younger populations–occurs, three stages happen:

You want “it” more than before You resist You resent the freedom-restricter

Over at Good Sense, Sherman Lee finds a “direct correlation” between how often someone told him what to do and his productivity.

When the author was given free rein to decide which projects to take on, he “wrote tons of code” quickly because it was fun–the self-determination motivated him to push himself. Challenge accepted.

When stakeholders needed checkpoints, Sherman writes that “my mind wanted to take a break.” He admits that “they may have been on the right path,” but he was against it mentally–their changes were “a drag.” Motivation lagging.

Sherman’s part of a scrum team: Managers broke the workload into user stories, stories broken into tasks, tasks distributed to engineers.