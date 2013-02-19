Hackers Apparently Strike Jeep Twitter Account

It appears the Twitter account for Jeep has been hacked, making it the second major company in less than 24 hours to have their social media account taken over by mischief-makers.

As they did with the Burger King hack of yesterday, the hackers switched the company’s Twitter icon to a rival company (in this case Cadillac), though it appears the company may have retaken control of the account (the icon has switched to a default one and the tweeting has stopped).

WELCOME BACK CADILLAC #300 — Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013

We got sold to @cadillac because we caught our employees doing these in the bathroom =[ twitter.com/Jeep/status/30… — Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013

Sorry guys… no more @jeep production because we caught our CEO doing this… twitter.com/Jeep/status/30… — Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013