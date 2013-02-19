advertisement
Hackers Apparently Strike Jeep Twitter Account

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

It appears the Twitter account for Jeep has been hacked, making it the second major company in less than 24 hours to have their social media account taken over by mischief-makers.

As they did with the Burger King hack of yesterday, the hackers switched the company’s Twitter icon to a rival company (in this case Cadillac), though it appears the company may have retaken control of the account (the icon has switched to a default one and the tweeting has stopped).

Cadillac, much like McDonald’s did on Monday, quickly disavowed any connection with the hack job.

A tweet that Anonymous seemed to find quite amusing.

