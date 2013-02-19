Hackers Apparently Strike Jeep Twitter Account

It appears the Twitter account for Jeep has been hacked, making it the second major company in less than 24 hours to have their social media account taken over by mischief-makers.
As they did with the Burger King hack of yesterday, the hackers switched the company’s Twitter icon to a rival company (in this case Cadillac), though it appears the company may have retaken control of the account (the icon has switched to a default one and the tweeting has stopped).
WELCOME BACK CADILLAC #300
— Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013
SAY HELLO TO DA BAD GUYS @lilinternet @dfntsc @guhti_
— Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013
We got sold to @cadillac because we caught our employees doing these in the bathroom =[ twitter.com/Jeep/status/30…
— Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013
Sorry guys… no more @jeep production because we caught our CEO doing this… twitter.com/Jeep/status/30…
— Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013
Does @burgerking have any advice for Jeep?
— Andrew (@helloandrewc) February 19, 2013
#LulzSec @youranonnews Damn man where’d the hamburglar go? One blue check a day keeps the worries away! :DDD
— Jeep (@Jeep) February 19, 2013
Cadillac, much like McDonald’s did on Monday, quickly disavowed any connection with the hack job.
Just to clarify, Cadillac is not connected to the hack of the @jeep Twitter account.
— Cadillac (@Cadillac) February 19, 2013
A tweet that Anonymous seemed to find quite amusing.
@cadillac quit lying, we know it’s you. @jeep
— Anonymous(@CIApressoffice) February 19, 2013