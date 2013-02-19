Apple Suffers Major Security Breach

Apple suffered a major security breach last week when China-linked hackers infiltrated an unknown number of corporate computers. In a short statement given to Reuters’ Jim Finkle and Joseph Menn, Apple representatives said that an unknown number of employee Macs had been breached but that “there was no evidence any data left Apple.” According to Reuters, Apple was attacked by the same hackers who attacked Facebook, who were later linked to China. There are unconfirmed rumors that the FBI is helping Facebook investigate their own hack.
What could be more alarming to many is there is evidence that the hackers who attacked Apple exploited a security breach in iOS and Mac OS. Apple said they are releasing a patch on Tuesday that will protect customers against the worm used in the attack. On late Monday night, the New York Times] announced that they tracked the source of a recent hacker attack to the People’s Liberation Army.
