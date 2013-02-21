Is Email A Scourge Or Merely A Scapegoat For Information Overload?

“We are being overloaded by a deluge of information coming from an increasing number of devices, which now include smartphones and tablet computers. New social applications are to blame, but the primary scourge is email, which is coming in faster than we can respond. And there is not a damned thing you can do about it, so you better get used to it.”

Sound familiar? Dozens of recent articles begin this way and then go on to lament the loss of control these technologies are imparting on our lives. But not everybody thinks this is true.

A study from Stanford University and Boston University was published in paper entitled, “E-mail as a Source and Symbol of Stress.” The paper concludes that email has unfairly become a symbol for overload. The report concludes that “email masquerades as a simple material cause while functioning as a symbol of overload. Employees and organizations are unlikely to recognize and address the larger problem: new patterns of work that crowd days and create unrealistic expectations about response time. In short, to the degree that email’s symbolic force diverts attention from the stress created by the demands being placed on a downsized and globalized workforce, it serves as a red herring.”

So email is not the problem, new workplace expectations are the problem? I don’t think so. Let’s dig a little deeper.

Let’s start with the myriad studies demonstrating the detrimental impact of email load has on a person’s ability to focus on tasks. The Stanford paper even includes some of these. For example, a study carried out in 2003 by researchers at Loughborough University in the U.K. found that 70% of emails are attended to within 6 seconds of arriving. It found that it then takes an average of 64 seconds to return to an interrupted task upon completing the email response. But how often do people immediately return to the previous task once they answered that email? Less often than you would think. Another study, this one performed by Gloria Mark at the University of California, Irvine in 2005 found that when workers are interrupted, they end up moving on to two intermediate tasks before going back to the original one. Taking this into account, it ends up taking workers over 25 minutes (on average) to return to the original task. Ponder that for a moment…25 minutes to get back to what you were doing before you were interrupted to answer that email. Now multiply that by the hundreds of emails coming in every day.

With these finding, how can you ignore the impact email has on our sense of overload? To bolster this argument, a subsequent study by Mark found that workers cut off from email for short periods of time experienced less stress than their connected coworkers. The authors surmise that a reduction in email usage (at least temporarily) reduces the stress associated with the fragmented work created by email interruptions. On the flip side, the authors admit that email usage speeds up the pace of work. And realistically, what organization is going to slow down the pace of work in order to reduce employee stress?

Let’s face it, email is not going anywhere, so lamenting its impact on our lifestyles is just a waste of time. The increased usage of new communication tools like instant messaging, microblogging, and social networks is just making the situation worse, not better–at home and at work. And these tools are being used more and more on the go, enabled by new smart mobile devices, which are becoming increasing prevalent. In fact, a recent report by the Pew Internet and American Life Project found that 45% of Americans already own a smartphone, 26% own an e-book reader, and 31% own a tablet computer. At work, the situation is the same. A recent study by Forrester Research found that two-thirds of workers use more than one device for work and 28% already use three. The communication load is not only getting worse, it is now coming from more and more directions.