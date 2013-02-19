HTC Launches New Flagship Phone

Just in time for next week’s massive Mobile World Congress, HTC has announced their new flagship phone–an aluminum-covered superphone called the HTC One . The HTC One features a live home screen, dual frontal stereo speakers, a proprietary Vine-like video product built in, a 1080p screen, television remote control integration, and a design that can only be described as iPhone-on-steroids. At a hefty 4.7 inches, the HTC One is also being positioned to take on the newest iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Note products.

According to the Verge’s Vlad Savov, Verizon customers are out of luck; the new phone will be available on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint only. In the United Kingdom, O2, Vodafone, Three, and EE will all sell the phone. The HTC One, which ships at the end of February, is the Taiwanese phone manufacturer’s latest effort to market their Android devices as portable entertainment centers.

[Image: HTC]