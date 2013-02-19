advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

China Dismisses New York Times Allegations Of Army-Backed Hacking Attempts As “Groundless”

A report from security firm Mandiant claims to have traced 141 attempted cyber-attacks back to a PLA building in Shanghai.

China Dismisses New York Times Allegations Of Army-Backed Hacking Attempts As “Groundless”
By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

A spokesman for the Chinese government has poured scorn on the New York Times‘ allegations that its military is behind the recent cyber attempts on U.S. agencies and institutions. “To make groundless accusations based on some rough material is neither responsible or professional,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hong Lei. Mr Hong was responding to a report in the New York Times which claims that 141 cyber attacks have emanated from either within, or in the close environs of, the same building off Shanghai’s Datong Road, owned by the People’s Liberation Army, and where its Unit 61398 is based.

advertisement

“Either they [the attacks] are coming from inside Unit 61398,” said Kevin Mandia, the owner and founder of the Internet security firm which undertook the original report, “or the people who run the most-controlled, most-monitored Internet networks in the world are clueless about thousands of people generating attacks from this one neighborhood.”

Mandiant also released this video, which claims to show an attack in progress.

The firm behind the 60-page report is Mandiant, the security firm charged by the New York Times with looking into the sustained cyber-attack in 2012 on the newspaper’s computer system. The findings focus on APT1, or Advanced Persistent Threat 1, a cyber espionage group which has been active since 2006, and is, says Mandiant, responsible for attacks on “a broad range” of victims. Other claims made by the report include:

The Obama administration is expected to tell Chinese officials that the hacking is throwing a spanner in the Sino-American relationship. “In the Cold War, we were focused every day on the nuclear command centers around Moscow,” one unnamed Defense official said recently. “Today it’s fair to say that we worry as much about the computer servers in Shanghai.”

[Image by Flickr user sfthq]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

My writing career has taken me all round the houses over the past decade and a half--from grumpy teens and hungover rock bands in the U.K., where I was born, via celebrity interviews, health, tech and fashion in Madrid and Paris, before returning to London, where I now live. For the past five years I've been writing about technology and innovation for U.S

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life