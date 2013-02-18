Hackers Give Burger King’s Twitter Account A McMakeover

Another day, another elaborate Twitter hack. This time, the unsavory victim is Burger King , whose Twitter page has been converted into a splash advertisement for McDonald’s, complete with shout-outs to Fish McBites and bath salts.

BuzzFeed reports Burger King has gained 2,000 new Twitter followers since the hack. Naturally, the news has become the, um, meat of the conversation on Twitter today:

This is why Burger King should use 2 sauce authentication. — Samir Mezrahi (@samir) February 18, 2013

Somebody hacked @burgerking making this the first time on the internet anyone has ever mentioned Burger King. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 18, 2013

I, for one, support this hack of @burgerking as a spirited form of regicide in honor of Presidents' Day. — David Weiner (@daweiner) February 18, 2013

The @burgerking account is gaining so many followers from this hack, brands are going to start giving their accounts real easy passwords. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 18, 2013