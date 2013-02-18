advertisement
Hackers Give Burger King’s Twitter Account A McMakeover

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

Another day, another elaborate Twitter hack. This time, the unsavory victim is Burger King, whose Twitter page has been converted into a splash advertisement for McDonald’s, complete with shout-outs to Fish McBites and bath salts.

BuzzFeed reports Burger King has gained 2,000 new Twitter followers since the hack. Naturally, the news has become the, um, meat of the conversation on Twitter today:

We've reached out to Burger King for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

[Image: Flickr user zak mc]

