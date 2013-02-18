Hackers Give Burger King’s Twitter Account A McMakeover

Another day, another elaborate Twitter hack. This time, the unsavory victim is Burger King, whose Twitter page has been converted into a splash advertisement for McDonald’s, complete with shout-outs to Fish McBites and bath salts.
BuzzFeed reports Burger King has gained 2,000 new Twitter followers since the hack. Naturally, the news has become the, um, meat of the conversation on Twitter today:
This is why Burger King should use 2 sauce authentication.
— Samir Mezrahi (@samir) February 18, 2013
Somebody hacked @burgerking making this the first time on the internet anyone has ever mentioned Burger King.
— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) February 18, 2013
I, for one, support this hack of @burgerking as a spirited form of regicide in honor of Presidents' Day.
— David Weiner (@daweiner) February 18, 2013
The @burgerking account is gaining so many followers from this hack, brands are going to start giving their accounts real easy passwords.
— Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 18, 2013
If you're having a bad day just remind yourself you're not the social marketing person at Burger King.
— Beckley(@beckleys) February 18, 2013
im picturing the burger king hacker as tyler the creator
— ♡ kanye not ♡ (@voguelilo) February 18, 2013
We've reached out to Burger King for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
[Image: Flickr user zak mc]