Chris Hughes Says Twitter Is Better Than Facebook For Journalism

So how helpful is Facebook to driving traffic to good news stories? According to one of its former employees, not so much. Speaking at a Dive Media conference last week, New Republic owner and former Facebook executive Chris Hughes said that his former company (whose money helped him buy the struggling magazine, no doubt) wasn’t his go-to social media for journalism. “Facebook has an interesting challenge when it comes to newsfeed products,” he said, according to an All Things D report. They tend to reward images rather than links and the sort of journalism we do. It means we spend more time about Twitter.”