Tweeting Progress, From Deep Inside Haiti

Ellen McGirt's View of Haiti From recycled materials made into trash cans to classrooms brimming with amazing children.
Tue, Feb 19 2013
Super-inspired by @ellmcgirt, who’s about to board a plane to Haiti to learn about children’s education. #gettingafteritKatie Rock
Tap Tap local transport. #haiti http://pic.twitter.com/wtKmzXEuEllen McGirt
Today we unpacked 12 trunks, 6 drums and a bevy of roller bags filled with stuff kids need. @ecoledechoix http://pic.twitter.com/5lVqvHskEllen McGirt
What Haitian kids need: books, balls, games, crayons, paper, geis…. @ecoledechoix http://pic.twitter.com/JSOitT0wEllen McGirt
…people who believe in them. Also construction paper and soccer balls. #yousochoix http://pic.twitter.com/TanCjbghEllen McGirt
We are off to pick up students. The most recent @ecoledechoix purchase is a school bus. #haitiEllen McGirt
http://pic.twitter.com/QFF4WqR4Ellen McGirt
And we have a flat tire. #bummerEllen McGirt
Lunch! Beans and polenta. Clean water. http://pic.twitter.com/CMOz0kdtEllen McGirt
After school track practice takes place on the rocky road outside of school. Volunteers coach running technique. “My heart is pounding!”Ellen McGirt
Some kids have unofficially qualified for the national track meet, besting kids from expensive private schools. Schools w/ tracks. #sochoixEllen McGirt
Today’s coach is the principal’s son, a chef in another life. http://pic.twitter.com/ZoLWl0BLEllen McGirt
@nickydoodle Lucky guess. Couldn’t find the creator. Don’t know if its an individual artist or country wide. http://pic.twitter.com/WlXDUl5XEllen McGirt
@nickydoodle But its a simple idea, simple frame. And the bottles are lying around everywhere. And it’s not heavy.Ellen McGirt