QR Codes And Sushi Are A Better Mix Than You Think

British based Japanese food chain Moshi Moshi is trying something new with its sushi: It’s sticking edible QR codes made with rice paper and squid ink to some of its fresh fish delicacies. The idea was developed in concert with the Marine Stewardship Council, and it’s all about informing and educating the public. Scanning a QR code with a smartphone will take restaurant-goers to a page of data about the fish, including which fishery it came from.