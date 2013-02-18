Foxconn Reveals Big Expansion Plans In Taiwan

Foxconn boss Terry Guo was speaking at a company event and revealed that his company will be proritizing investments in Taiwan in a big expansion push this year. The effort will include the cities of New Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. Foxconn’s expansion efforts are always of interest given the size of the company and the long list of Western high-tech firms it supplies. It has planned a deep integration of robot workers and has been expanding into Brazil recently.