Obama Administration To Create Project To Map The Human Brain

The Obama administration plans to include a new project in its upcoming budget that would work to map the human brain in a similar way to the Human Genome Project’s mapping of genomes, the New York Times reported. According to the report, the project is currently named The Brain Activity Map and will be a partnership between federal agencies, foundations, neuroscientists, and nanoscientists. It is expected to come with a hefty price tag, though it is not immediately clear how much of that funding will be federal and how much will be private.