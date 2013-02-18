Burberry Increases Its Artificial Intelligence Quotient With Smart Personalisation Feature

Burberry , the British rainwear firm-turned- king of the fashion innovators , has announced two new concepts, just in time for its Womenswear A/W 2013 collection. Made To Order with Smart Personalisation brings a touch of the haute couture to its ready-to-wear customers, and allows them to order the outerwear pieces–that’s coats and accessories–straight from the catwalk. They will be delivered nine weeks after the runway show, with personalized engraved nameplates. And then there’s Smart Personalisation.

You can do this via your mobile, scanning in the item you want from, I’m guessing, the website, or you can do it in-store. New technology embedded in the garment will trigger a short film on your mobile, showing the creation of each piece, and if you’re in the firm’s flagship store in London’s Regent Street, the smart mirrors will turn into screens and show the content. Pretty and amazing.

Under Angela Ahrendts and creative director Christopher Bailey, Burberry has embraced technology, with a gorgeous Instagram feed, busy social media policy and all sorts of in-store innovations that delight one of the most change-hungry sectors of the creative industry. Putting aside the couture aspect of this latest innovation, Burberry is one of the few high-fashion houses that has democratized high fashion, live-streaming its runway show–today at 4 p.m. GMT, if you’re interested–on its website.