Posterous Going To Twitter-Only By April 30

Popular sharing site Posterous announced Friday that it is shutting down its desktop website posterous.com and its mobile apps to focus all of its efforts on Twitter, the company that bought them less than a year ago. In a post on its blog, the company suggested users download their photos, videos and documents before April 30, when the site will go dark.

“We’d like to thank the millions of Posterous users who have supported us on our incredible journey. We hope to provide you with as easy a transition as possible, and look forward to seeing you on Twitter,” the post read. “Thank you.”

For instructions on easy ways to get your information off of Posterous click here.