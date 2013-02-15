Facebook Says It Was The Target Of A “Sophisticated” Attack

Facebook has just announced it was “targeted in a sophisticated attack” in January. The company says there is currently no evidence to suggest that Facebook’s user data was compromised.

The social giant says the attack occurred after several Facebook employees visited a compromised website that allowed malware to install itself on those employee laptops.

Facebook is the latest in a string of high-profile companies that have recently reported themselves as victims of cyber attacks, including Twitter, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal.

Facebook says it is currently working with internal and external security teams and law enforcement authorities in an ongoing investigation.

[Image: Flickr user Danny Sullivan]