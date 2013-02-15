Google Plans To Open Retail Stores: Report

According to a report from 9to5Google.com reporter Seth Weintraub, Google is planning on launching stand-alone stores by the end of the year to get major Google products in the hands of more customers. As the article points out, Google already has standalone Chrome sections of Best Buy stores where employees are supposed to be able to talk in length about Google products.
According to the report, the company feels like to sell products such as Google Glass, customers will need to be able to physically see them before purchasing them.
[Photo courtesy of Flickr user keso]