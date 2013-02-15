LinkedIn Jobs Gets A Makeover To Make Your Job Search Easier

LinkedIn has revamped LinkedIn Jobs with a new Advanced Search feature to make it easier to look for jobs based on specific criteria, such as country, zip code, industry, and function. LinkedIn Premium members get access to an additional Advanced Search feature that lets users search for jobs that meet their salary requirements, as well as extra tips on how to search.

All members get a couple of additional features in the new LinkedIn Jobs, including a way to track the newest job listings from previously saved searches and a bookmarking feature that lets users save and keep track of particularly salient jobs.

LinkedIn says the new LinkedIn Jobs will roll out to all members in the coming weeks.

