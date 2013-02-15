Social Media Week Kicks Off Monday

Social media geeks get ready: Social Media Week officially kicks off around the world in Miami, Copenhagen, Doha, New York, Paris, Lagos, Washington DC, Milan, Singapore, Hamburg and Tokyo on Monday. It will end on Feb. 22, and will include everything from speakers to networking to exciting art exhibits. For more information click here (it’s not too late to buy passes).

The line-up for the event includes events with NASA, speakers from New York Times reporters David Carr and Brian Stelter, Alexis Ohanian of Reddit, Warby Parker’s co-founder and more. The week starts early on Sunday with networking events hosted by New York Tech Women and the Li.st Pop-Up Summit which includes the first-ever “stretch and tweet” yogini Jen Jamula.

For those who can’t make it in person, the events will be live streaming on the SMW Live site (socialmediaweek.org/live). And for anyone who can’t watch, you can follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #SMW13 and the city specific hashtag #SMWNYC. Other parts of the event will be tweeting with hashtags beginning with SMW.

This year’s global theme is “Open and Connected: Principles For a Collaborative World”. Since its start in 2009, the conference has worked to discuss social media’s impact on global events, ranging from the Arab Spring to the more recent Hurricane Sandy. The 2013 theme will hopefully help participants work to further advance the understanding of how social media plays a role in our every day lives.

Anyone coming? Tell us in the comments who you’re most excited about hearing speak, or what event you are most looking forward to.