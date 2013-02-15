advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter Hires First Head Of Research

Twitter Hires First Head Of Research
By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Twitter has nabbed Jeffrey Graham as its first-ever head of research. Graham, who most recently worked as the head of advertising at Google, will be focusing on user behavior and working with brands and advertisers, AdAge.com reported. Graham is said to be hiring up teams of researchers who will work to explain data on things like retweets into meaningful information for brands.

As AdAge reported, Graham has previously worked for the New York Times as well as Initiative and Starcom MediaVest.

[Image: Flickr user laughingsquid]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life