Twitter Hires First Head Of Research

Twitter has nabbed Jeffrey Graham as its first-ever head of research. Graham, who most recently worked as the head of advertising at Google, will be focusing on user behavior and working with brands and advertisers, AdAge.com reported. Graham is said to be hiring up teams of researchers who will work to explain data on things like retweets into meaningful information for brands.
As AdAge reported, Graham has previously worked for the New York Times as well as Initiative and Starcom MediaVest.
So glad to join the flock and the incredible ad research team @twitter. @twitterads @adambain @joell @bluefinlabs Insights = Opportunity.
— Jeffrey Graham (@jeffrigram) February 15, 2013
[Image: Flickr user laughingsquid]